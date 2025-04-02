Micah Parsons' mom fires back at critics of Cowboys star's podcast
Micah Parsons is currently involved in contract extension drama thanks to comments made by Jerry Jones at the NFL annual meetings, but that's not the only time that a saga has surrounded the Dallas Cowboys star defender.
Parsons is a magnet for criticism, a lot of it coming unfairly, and one of the main talking points is about his "dedication" and "focus" because of his podcasting interest.
Parsons has his own podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons powered by Bleacher Report, which he was conducting weekly during the season.
MORE: Micah Parsons claps back at Jerry Jones for disrespecting agent
Recently, Parsons' mother, Sherese Parsons, fired back at the critics of the Cowboys star's podcast by sharing the the reality of what goes into making each episode.
"Let me tell you," Momma Parsons said around the 7-minute mark. "The podcast, don't affect nothing that he does. Trust me, he don't really have to do a lot with the podcast. Only thing he gotta do is go on and talk. Bleacher Report comes and sets everything up."
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys extension with Micah Parsons ‘not urgent at all’
Most rational people understand that players have off-field hobbies that they engage in during the offseason, so for Parsons to take an hour on his day off to talk about what's going on around the league and with the team doesn't take away from any preparation for gamedays.
After all, we have seen Parsons ball out week in and week out.
Despite missing four games for the Cowboys last season, he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
