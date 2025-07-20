Micah Parsons' HS coach reveals mindset that makes Cowboys star generational
The Dallas Cowboys are off to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp. While there is excitement for players to report and begin their final preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season, there is a cloud hanging over the organization.
Micah Parsons is still without a deal, but he isn't letting that stop him.
Throughout the offseason, Parsons has made it clear that he will report to camp with or without a deal. He knows the importance of building a bond with his teammates. Now, whether he participates in any on-field drills remains to be seen, but he will be present.
MORE: Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks
The contract saga is starting to frustrate Parsons, but it will only fuel his motivation to go out and perform once he finally gets to ink his deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
Ahead of training camp, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, pulled back the curtain on Parisons and shared some of what makes "The Lion" tick. In in interview with his coach from Harrisburg High School, we learn about Parsons' mindset and what helped turn him into a generational talent.
“His biggest motivator is that he doesn’t like to lose,” Parsons’ high school coach, Calvin Everett, said. “He’s going to do everything he can not to lose, not to be second place ... you tell him you can’t do something and he’s going to literally try and kill himself to do it.”
MORE: Micah Parsons' contract, salary projection after TJ Watt extension skyrockets
Parsons' mindset also helped him off the field, as he set a goal to graduate high school early so he could make the jump at Penn State sooner rather than later.
“He did that,” said Everett. “So this isn’t just something that’s happened. These are things that he’s spoken into existence.”
There is no denying Parsons is a generational talent. He has consistently proven it year in and year out. Now, it's just time for Jerry Jones to open up the checkbook and pay the man what he is worth.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season
DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc