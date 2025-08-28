Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' pending grievance over 2025 salary to face stiff challenge from NFL

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has a pending grievance over his 2025 fifth-option salary, but the NFL vows to "vigorously defend" against the challenge.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Micah Parsons soap opera gets stranger and stranger by the hour, with the Dallas Cowboys superstar finding new ways to make headlines. Whether it is being photographed in the Dallas-Fort Worth airport amid growing trade rumors or filing a grievance over his fifth-year option salary for the 2025 season, Parsons is doing it all.

Late Wednesday night, a report surfaced from Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News with a statement from the league about Parsons' grievance.

The grievance stems from Parsons' position. He is listed as a defensive end, which means his fifth-year option pays a salary of $21.324 million. Parsons, however, believes he is a linebacker, which would pay him $24 million.

MORE: Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga

The slight difference in salary was enough for Parsons to file the grievance, but it won't be an easy battle. According to Hoyt, the NFL "will vigorously defend against this claim" that Parsons is a linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Last season, Parsons played 515 snaps on the defensive line, while he lined up for 241 snaps at linebacker.

Because the NFL doesn't have a designated EDGE position, the difference in classification of linebacker and defensive end comes down to whether Parsons hand was in the dirt or he was standing up.

MORE: NFL insider 'confident' Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons will reach deal amid trade buzz

That slight difference is worth millions. For what it's worth, despite being listed as a defensive end, Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year as a linebacker, and made all three Pro Bowl appearances at linebacker.

So far, Parsons and Jerry Jones are in a deadlock in contract negotiations, so we'll have to see if he decides to play a game of chicken with the league.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

