Micah Parsons praises Zimmer; thinks Cowboys D could have 'special year'
Micah Parsons skipped offseason workouts, but he wasted no time getting to know new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer once joining the team ahead of training camp.
Now that the two men have had a couple of months to get to know each other, the Cowboys star edge rusher has nothing but high praise for his new defensive coordinator.
Parsons previously expressed his excitement to play under Zimmer and revealed a daily bonding routine during training camp.
During the return of his podcast The Edge at Bleacher Report, Parsons continued to praise Zimmer and sent out a call to Cowboys fans.
Parsons went as far as to say he believes the Cowboys defense is set up for a "special" year.
"Don't give up on us, Cowboys Nation. It's going to be a great year. Mike Zimmer's here. He's going to be a great addition to this defense... he's one of the smartest guys I've ever been around," Parsons said, according to RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys.
"This guy's just so articulate how he wants things done... I'm glad I've got this year to be with him. I hope he's here next year... this could be a really special year and I can't wait for you guys to witness this."
There has been plenty of optimism around the team's defensive unit after a strong performance in the NFL preseason, and Parsons' comments only add to the excitement.
Parsons was in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and he aims to take his game to the next level under Zimmer.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has earned All-Pro honors in each of his three seasons.
