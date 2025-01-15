Micah Parsons predicts major NFL playoff upset in divisional round
Round two of the NFL playoffs will again feature two NFC East rivals of the Dallas Cowboys who look to keep Super Bowl aspirations alive.
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, while the Washington Commanders will visit the NFC powerhouse Detroit Lions on Saturday.
MORE: Micah Parsons sounds off on Mike McCarthy departure, path forward
Despite the rivalry, one players game recognizes another. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, known for his competitive spirit, showed respect for one rival team on 'The Edge with Micah Parsons' by making a bold prediction.
Facing a tough road challenge against the Lions, Parsons believes rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has what it takes to lead the Commanders to an upset victory and advance to the NFC Championship game.
"He's the 4th rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game. If he can win one, he can win another." Parsons said.
Daniel's led the Commanders to a win last Sunday night 23-20 on the road against the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers marking the Commanders' first playoff win since 2005.
Parsons, whose Cowboys split the season series with Washington, recorded 4.5 sacks against the rookie quarterback, even went on to make comparisons between the first-year signal-caller and some of the league's elite.
"Beside from Patrick Mahomes, there isn't a better quarterback at finishing games," said Parsons. "In must-have moments, like end-of-game drives, he is flawless with no mishaps."
"The most interesting thing we'll be seeing is how they try to stop Daniels," Parsons said. "If the game comes down to two minutes left and the score is tied 17-17, can they win with Daniels at the helm? It'll come down to Jared Goff. He's good enough, but you can't keep giving Daniels the ball."
The Buccaneers paid the price by watching Daniel's lead his team with late-game heroics, and the Lions will look to avoid the same fate.
