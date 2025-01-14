Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys Nation, buckle up, because we are about to get a show. Everyone knew that Jerry Jones would turn the head coaching search into a circus after deciding to let Mike McCarthy walk, and he has wasted no time.
Just hours after allowing McCarthy to seek out less chaotic opportunities, reports surfaced that Jerry Jones has reached out to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
Yes, the one and only Coach Prime.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion has always said he's not hard to find, and Jerry wasted no time digging up his phone number to give him a ring. According to the reports, Coach Prime is considered a "top candidate" for the job and the interest is legitimate.
If there is one thing Jerry Jones cares about, it is the Dallas Cowboys brand.
Unfortunately for Jerry, the Cowboys brand has taken a hit in recent years because of his mishandling and meddling when it comes to football operations. If there's one thing Deion is good at, it's being a salesman.
Coach Prime has made Jackson State a legitimate FCS brand and helped restore the brand and prestige of the Colorado football program.
Could he do the same as an NFL coach? With zero experience at the pro level, Coach Prime would need to surround himself with rockstar coordinators. But, because he brings an aura people want to be around, that wouldn't be an issue.
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mie McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
The Hall of Famer brings something else Jerry Jones covets: Attention, and don't downplay that as a factor.
As a player, "Neon Deion" was a two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and eight-time All-Pro. As a coach, he is a two-time SWAC champion and won at every level, compiling a 40-18 record.
Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders knows what it takes to win and that is something the Cowboys desperately need.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc