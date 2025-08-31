Micah Parsons' pressure rate highlights Cowboys' devastating loss in trade
By now, Dallas Cowboys fans are beginning to move on from Micah Parsons, but since this is the internet, certain comments will inevitably go viral and catch everyone's attention.
During Saturday's slate of college football games, one graphic began making the rounds that had Cowboys Nation in its feelings once again.
The graphic focused on pressure rate on first and second downs (non-passing downs) since Parsons came into the NFL in 2021 as the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft. To put it simply, it hurts.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to have swiss cheese defense after Micah Parsons trade
Parsons is head and shoulders above anyone else in the league in the category, which shows just how devastating of a loss the trade was for Dallas. Parsons' pressure rate in those situations was 15.30 percent. The second-best? Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson at 11.80 percent.
As ESPN's Ben Solak points out, "The difference between Parsons and [former Defensive Player of the Year Myles] Garrett is the same as the difference between Garrett and Bud Dupree (63rd)."
Ouch.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
Everyone knows that Parsons can change games, but the graphic really puts everything into perspective. If there's any silver lining, it's that the Cowboys are deep on the EDGE and will have a rotation that can keep everyone fresh.
Unfortunately, Dallas doesn't have anyone who can impact or change a game single-handedly like Parsons was able to do. We are going to learn a lot of the defense this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer
Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1
Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade
Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc