Cowboys predicted to have swiss cheese defense after Micah Parsons trade
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for life after Micah Parsons following the blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. The loss of Parsons will impact the unit as a whole, but just how much?
One stat that really sticks out is the Cowboys' EPA (expected points added) per play over the past four years. With a 1,039-play sample, Parsons' impact is undeniable.
When on the field, the Cowboys have the best defense in the NFL in the category. Without Parsons on the field, it was the second-worst.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
Mike Clay of ESPN.com shared his predictions for the upcoming season, and if his prediction for the Cowboys' defense comes to fruition, the offense better live up to its high expectations. Clay predicts the Cowboys will allow the most points in the league (439 points, 25.8 points per game).
"The Cowboys allowed the second-most points last season, and that was with Micah Parsons for 13 games. Parsons was traded to Green Bay on Thursday for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Linebacker Eric Kendricks, nickel corner Jourdan Lewis, and edge rusher Chauncey Golston are also gone," he writes.
"Sprinkle in a few lingering injuries (including top linebacker DeMarvion Overshown), and the Cowboys have the shakiest defense in the league. Facing the Eagles and Commanders twice will only boost their points allowed."
MORE: Jerry Jones' ego is 'hurt' after losing Micah Parsons, Cowboys legend says
The Las Vegas Raiders are predicted to allow the second-most points (428), while the Carolina Panthers round out the top three -- or is it the worst three? -- at (427)
It's going to be interesting to see what the defense looks like in the post-Micah Parsons era, but if it is a disaster with opponents consistently running up the score, let's at least hope that the Cowboys offense is fun to watch.
