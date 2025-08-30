Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
The dust is beginning to settle following the Dallas Cowboys' blockbuster trade of perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who will now call the Green Bay Packers home.
Parsons flew to Wisconsin on Friday to settle into his new digs, while the Cowboys dropped their first unofficial depth chart for Week One of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, where the team will hit the road to take on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
While everyone knows Parsons will be inserted into the starting lineup in Green Bay, there were questions about who will fill his void atop the Dallas depth chart.
MORE: 'Egotistical' Micah Parsons 'rankled teammates' in Cowboys locker room, insider says
It won't be easy, but Dallas has a lot of depth at the position, and it will be veteran Dante Fowler and comeback kid "Super" Sam Williams who sit with the 1s in the first unofficial depth chart of the year.
Last season with the Washington Commanders, Fowler had his best season since 2019, recording 39 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one interception, and one touchdown.
Williams, meanwhile, is returning from a torn ACL suffered during last year's training camp that prematurely ended his season. Before going down with the injury, Williams was expected to be a major contributor in 2024.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark 'shocked' to join team after Micah Parsons trade
During his limited time with the Cowboys, Williams has recorded 39 tackles, 8 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
It will be exciting to see what the new starting duo can do against the reigning champs in less than one week.
