Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade
Now with the Green Bay Packers, Micah Parsons has made it clear it how much his time with the Dallas Cowboys meant to him.
During his introductory press conference with the Packers media on Friday following the blockbuster trade, Parsons admitted he's going to miss the close relationships he's had with his teammates, pointing out cornerback Trevon Diggs in particular.
"I'm gonna miss my dog '7'," Parsons said of Diggs. "That's like a brother to me. There's a lot of people that I got close relationships with over there, and I'm gonna miss them regardless."
MORE: 'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous AFC coach says
However, he also mentioned his ties with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who Parsons admitted has inspired him amid his lengthy injury recovery.
"I told Overshown this, you don't realize the impact people have when you see their determination, their resilience, the 'keep getting back up' factors,'" Parsons said. "And these are two guys (Diggs) who had knee injuries, and I saw that they just worked so hard, and you just want to pour back into them."
Parsons added that he wishes "thing didn't have to be like this," but he's now opponents with his former teammates and friends.
"So I wish things didn't have to be like this, but you know, I'm happy for this opportunity," he said. "I'm happy to be here, and I'm ready to win some games."
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, PCL and MCL in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. This came after suffered a torn ACL in the preseason as a rookie during the 2023.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes Packers history one day after Cowboys trade
Fortunately, Overshown said earlier this offseason on social media that he's "getting active" this season after an update from doctors.
When he's been on the field, Overshown has made it clear that he's a budding star while doing a little bit of everything. So far in his Cowboys career, Overshown has played in 13 games (12 starts) while posting 90 total tackles (56 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers
4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player
Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade