Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys had the day off on Saturday before returning to the practice field on Sunday to begin the final preparations for Thursday night's NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
But, while the players had off, the scouting department was staying busy and traveling across the country to check out some of the top NFL draft prospects in college football.
According to reports, Cowboys scouts made the trip to Athens to watch the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs deliver a 45-7 shellacking to the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Georgia boasts several top defensive draft prospects and players who could fit right into Matt Eberflus' system. According to ESPN, Georgia has two projected first-round prospects and 11 potential draft picks.
Among the top Bulldogs prospects are the stellar linebacker duo of CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, who many believe are the best pair of linebackers in the country.
Georgia also boasts 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback Daniel Harris, who is in his first year as a starter, and promising defensive tackle Christen Miller, who has been tabbed as a potential breakout candidate.
There are plenty of players the Cowboys could have been in town to see, but it's no coincidence that Georgia's top pro prospects play positions of need for Dallas.
It will be worth keeping an eye on the top Bulldogs throughout the 2025 season.
