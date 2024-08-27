Micah Parsons reacts to CeeDee Lamb's historic contract extension
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ended his lengthy holdout on Monday by signing a record-setting four-year, $136 million contract extension that included a $38 million signing bonus, the most ever for a wide receiver.
The immediate reaction in Cowboys Nation was pure joy and Lamb's agent even took to social media to celebrate the new deal, but the All-Pro wide receiver's teammates were also excited to see him get paid.
One of those teammates was star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who knows he is in line for a huge pay day.
LOOK: CeeDee Lamb reacts to historic contract extension
Parsons addressed Lamb's contract extension on his podcast The Edge with Bleacher Report. Parsons praised Lamb for his presence in the locker room, how he takes care of his family, and his strong impact on the offense as one of the best players on the team.
Earlier this offseason, Parsons called for Lamb to get his money and said, "CeeDee is about to hit the Brinks truck." He added, "If I’m his agent, CeeDee is getting $36 (million per year)."
Ultimately, Lamb's deal fell short of the $36 million mark, but it checks in around $34 million per year, just shy of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson's $35 million mark.
But, Lamb is worth every dollar.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Now that he is under contract, Lamb can turn his attention to preparing for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns to kick off the 2024 NFL regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale