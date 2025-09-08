Dallas Cowboys star reacts to Micah Parsons' Packers debut
It seems that reality still hasn't set in for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs after one of the biggest NFL trades in recent memory.
Diggs saw the departure of his close friend and teammate Micah Parsons earlier this month in a trade that sent the star linebacker to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal that finally ended months of contract drama.
Diggs and the Cowboys kicked off the NFL season on Thursday in a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but Parsons had to wait a few more days for his Packers debut.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer for Micah Parsons
Even in limited action on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, it's safe to say he didn't disappoint anyone except for Cowboys fans, and Diggs of course.
Diggs shared a genuine reaction to Parsons' Packers debut on social media Sunday after Green Bay beat the Lions, 27-13, by comparing it to a dream.
"This can’t be real. Wake me up from the dream," Diggs wrote on X.
Cowboys fans likely feel the same way after Parsons finished with one sack on Lions quarterback Jared Goff while playing just 30 snaps as he continues to recover from a back injury that he dealt with in Dallas.
MORE: NFL officiating & rules analyst confirms Dak Prescott did nothing wrong in Spit-Gate
Diggs and Parsons won't face each other on the field, but they will have a chance to reunite when the Cowboys host the Packers in Arlington in Week 4 on Sept. 28.
But before that, the Cowboys will host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium next Sunday for a Week 2 matchup.
