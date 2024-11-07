Micah Parsons returns to practice, offers glimpse of hope for Dallas
A beacon of hope emerged for the Dallas Cowboys as head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters earlier today that star linebacker Micah Parsons was expected to return to the practice field.
While the extent of Parsons' participation in practice was a limited rep count, his presence on the field is undoubtedly a positive sign.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to add another young WR after Jonathan Mingo trade
The All-Pro defender, who has been sidelined since Week 5 due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4, was indeed spotted working out during Wednesday's practice session with Cowboys' Director of Rehabilitation, Britt Brown.
ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared an image on Twitter of the linebacker going through individual drills and cord work during the media-open portion of practice. Encouragingly, there were no visible signs of extra tape or a limp on his injured ankle.
Parsons' absence has been a significant blow to the Cowboys' defense, as he is one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. His return would provide a major boost to a defense that has struggled throughout the season.
Dallas currently ranks 27th in total defense, allowing 364.8 yards per game. The defense has consistently struggled against the run, giving up 147.8 rushing yards per game, the third worst in the league. Additionally, they have surrendered an average of 28.1 points per game, with only the Carolina Panthers performing worse.
As the Cowboys continue to navigate a disappointing season, the team eagerly awaits the All-Pro's return to provide a boost and give Dallas any chance of keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10