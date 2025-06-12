Brian Schottenheimer's secret weapon leads to epic Cowboys locker room battle
We're nearly through with the Dallas Cowboys' first mandatory minicamp under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. These practices have generated as much positive praise as the voluntary OTAs, which suggest Schottenheimer's plan to build a great culture is off to a hot start.
Schottenheimer also wants his team to be focused on competition, which is why he put a ping pong table in the locker room. On Wednesday, it was revealed that this plan is working as well.
MORE: George Pickens reveals what stands out in Brian Schottenheimer's offense
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com shared a detailed account of an epic battle between linebacker Micah Parsons and rookie nose tackle Jay Toia. According to Walker, the rookie had Parsons on the ropes, forcing him to call a timeout and gather his thoughts.
Parsons then had an epic comeback, handing Toia the loss.
Parsons also had a battle with Marist Liufau, but was clearly unhappy with the results. Walker is ready to see Parsons challenge the younger linebacker again soon.
As fun as this story is, it's also worth noting how many players were involved. DeMarvion Overshown, Dak Prescott, and Trevon Diggs were heavily invested in the Parsons/Toia showdown, which goes along with Schottenheimer's desire to build relationships.
The plan is coming together nicely for Coach Schotty.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 big takeaways from Cowboys' first day of mandatory minicamp
Brian Schottenheimer hypes 'excellent' Cowboys offseason, Micah Parsons' leadership
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field, has lengthy convo with Jerry Jones
George Pickens trade paying off with 'unguardable' Cowboys WR duo