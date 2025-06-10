Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field, has lengthy convo with Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 10, with a welcomed superstar in attendance. Micah Parsons showed up as promised, despite not having a new contract.
While Parsons showed up to The Star, there were some questions about how much he would participate in team drills.
ESPN's Todd Archer shared a photo on social media of Parsons returning to the practice field.
Parsons did not participate in any drills, but he did make the most of his time with Archer noting the All-Pro pass rusher had a "25-30 minute conversation" with team owner Jerry Jones.
Jon Machota of The Athletic also shared his view of the session.
It is a great sight to see.
Parsons has been showing up throughout the offseason and hasn't abandonded the team, so hopefully Jerry Jones and company will reward him for his efforts.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Throughout the first four years of his career, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for a loss, and 112 QB hits. His impact on the defense is undeniable.
