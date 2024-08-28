Micah Parsons' stat projections for 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL season.
Dallas will open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, a man who Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons will have in his sights all season long.
While Parsons and Garrett never face off on the field, they chase each other in the stat columns.
And for Parsons to achieve his goal of becoming NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he will need to track down Garrett in 2024.
There is one question, however, with Parsons entering the season in a new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who joined the coaching staff in the offseason.
According to ESPN, you shouldn't expect any drop off in production from the All-Pro. The over/under on sacks for Parsons is set at 13.5 by ESPN BET.
ESPN's projected sack total in 2024 for Parsons: 13.6.
They're really cutting things close.
"Parsons has led the NFL in pass rush win rate — meaning he beat his blocker within 2.5 seconds at a higher rate than anyone else — in all three seasons of his career," the report reads. "The gap was huge last season, too, as Parsons’ 35% PRWR was well ahead of second-place Myles Garrett’s 30%.
"Plus, the Cowboys have one of the most favorable schedules of opposing quarterbacks, including matchups with high-sack-rate quarterbacks such as Bryce Young, Russell Wilson/Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones (twice)."
A favorable schedule, a generational talent, and a player eager to win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign me up for the over.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by Mike Zimmer.
And there's no reason to believe Parsons can't achieve just that.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
