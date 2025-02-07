Micah Parsons strongly defends Dak Prescott, calls out unfair media
Micah Parsons made it very clear that he has his quarterback's back. The Dallas Cowboys' star edge rusher came to the defense of his quarterback during Super Bowl Week.
Parsons appeared on NFL Networks' Good Morning Football when he went on a rant about Dak Prescott.
Prescott was the NFL MVP runner-up last season and Parsons shared his belief that the Cowboys signal-caller was the man who deserved the award.
According to Parsons, it was the defense that let Prescott down, yet Prescott received all of the blame. Parsons blamed the media for its unfair treatment of Prescott, compared to the kind of criticism that eventual MVP Lamar Jackson gets.
Tell 'em, Micah.
You want a guy to go to war for his quarterback and Parsons did just that. Even though the two men play on opposite sides of the ball, they share a strong bond and respect for each other.
That's even more important considering the two men are the Cowboys' leaders for the foreseeable future.
So as the Cowboys prepare for the new era under Brian Schottenheimer, it's good to see that the leader on offense and leader on defense are on the same page.
