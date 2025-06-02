Micah Parsons touts his running back skills in high school highlight video
Micah Parsons has emerged as an emotional leader for the Dallas Cowboys. Last season was a prime example as the entire defense improved when he returned from a high ankle sprain.
During his four-game absence, the defense displayed minimal confidence but once he was back, there was a spark.
If Parsons had it his way, he might give a similar shot in the arm to the Dallas offense.
MORE: Cowboys breakout star cracks top-25 defensive tackle rankings
During his high school days, Parsons was a superstar running back. Highlights from his days at Harrisburg have resurfaced, reminding everyone how impressive Parsons was.
Parsons commented on the video making the rounds on X, stating that he averaged nearly 10 yards per attempt.
After racking up 1,239 yards and 27 touchdowns, Parsons committed to Penn State where he focused on the defensive side of the ball.
MORE: Cowboys seventh-rounder labeled 'NFL draft day steal' after OTAs
That proved to be the right call as he played well enough for the Cowboys to select him at No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Parsons quickly became a star and is set to make around $40 million per season with an upcoming extension.
Parsons has become a superstar defender, but it would still be fun to see him get a few carries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention
Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat