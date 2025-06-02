Cowboy Roundup: Pressure on for Micah Parsons extension, WR roster bubble
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone enjoyed their weekend. Now, it's time to see what fallout comes from the post-June 1 designations across the NFL.
There is a strong possibility that players the Cowboys have interest in could become available or more affordable, so it will be interesting to see if the team is still willing to make some moves to improve the roster.
MORE: Cowboys legend issues warning to NFL about sleeping on America's Team
Of course, there is still the Micah Parsons issue that needs to be solved, and with mandatory minicamp around the corner, the Cowboys need to start moving with more urgency.
While we wait to see what the new month brings to The Star, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves online and around social media. Indulge.
Pressure on for Micah Parsons extension
While the Cowboys drag their feet on a blockbuster extension with superstar defender Micah Parsons, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have an offer on the table for star pass rusher T.J. Watt. If Pittsburgh gets their deal done before Jerry Jones finalizes a deal with Parsons, it will once again cost the team more money because of their lack of urgency.
Sorting out the WR depth chart
Blogging the Boys takes a look at which wide receivers could be on the outs when it comes time to cut down to the 53-man roster in the team's revamped WR room.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys breakout star cracks top-25 defensive tackle rankings... Cowboys seventh-rounder labeled 'NFL draft day steal' after OTAs... Michael Irvin blown away by competition created by Cowboys coaching staff... Ex-George Pickens teammate says 'misunderstood' Cowboys WR could be 'world's best'... George Pickens claims he 'forced' trade from Steelers during spat with fan... Cowboys named top free agency fit for former NFC East rival after OTAs... Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gives his mother epic, heartwarming gift... Cowboys post-June 1 cut candidates: Who could be salary cap casualty?