Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' absence from Cowboys OTAs is one of 'biggest overreactions'

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has been absent from the team's OTAs, but there is no need to panic.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been going through two weeks of OTAs, and there is some high energy in the early stages of the Brian Schottenheimer era. There is also one major absence.

While players have been getting comfortable in the new system, superstar defender Micah Parsons has been away from the team while he waits for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

But there is no reason for concern.

MORE: Osa Odighizuwa excited to make plays under new Cowboys D coordinator

The Cowboys, for better or for worse, have a history of dragging their feet with contract extensions and waiting until the last minute to strike a deal.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report called out people believing Parsons' absence is problematic as one of the "biggest overreactions" of OTAs.

"Consider that the team was in similar situations with both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb at this point last offseason. They’re all in on this core, and long-term holdouts are hardly a thing these days anyway," Gagnon wrote.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans

"There’s really no reason to panic here. Parsons isn’t going anywhere, and he’ll almost certainly be a factor throughout the 2025 campaign."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs a drill during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Califo
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs a drill during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

Throughout the first four years of his career, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for a loss, and 112 QB hits.

MORE: Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs

To say Parsons is a game-changing force would be an understatement.

Now, Jerry, go get that deal done.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'

Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context

DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans

Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News