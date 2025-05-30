Micah Parsons' absence from Cowboys OTAs is one of 'biggest overreactions'
The Dallas Cowboys have been going through two weeks of OTAs, and there is some high energy in the early stages of the Brian Schottenheimer era. There is also one major absence.
While players have been getting comfortable in the new system, superstar defender Micah Parsons has been away from the team while he waits for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
But there is no reason for concern.
The Cowboys, for better or for worse, have a history of dragging their feet with contract extensions and waiting until the last minute to strike a deal.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report called out people believing Parsons' absence is problematic as one of the "biggest overreactions" of OTAs.
"Consider that the team was in similar situations with both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb at this point last offseason. They’re all in on this core, and long-term holdouts are hardly a thing these days anyway," Gagnon wrote.
"There’s really no reason to panic here. Parsons isn’t going anywhere, and he’ll almost certainly be a factor throughout the 2025 campaign."
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Throughout the first four years of his career, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for a loss, and 112 QB hits.
To say Parsons is a game-changing force would be an understatement.
Now, Jerry, go get that deal done.
