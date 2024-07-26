Cowboys legend Michael Irvin raises concerns about team unity

Cowboys Country

Michael Irvin slams Dallas Cowboys star players and family for undermining team unity

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Irvin on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has ignited controversy with his pointed critique of the team's unity, singling out star players Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons for failing to control their family members' negative social media posts.

Irvin's remarks came in the wake of the Cowboys' playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, during which family members of the aforementioned players took to social media to express their frustrations with the team's performance and decisions.

In a conversation with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Irvin expressed his belief that these actions, which occurred after the team's loss to the Packers, signal a lack of unity among the Cowboys' key players.

“The biggest problem is who you’re paying,” Irvin said. “We’re about to take three guys who I hear Dak’s people talking noise in the media all the time, CeeDee’s people talking on social media and Micah Parsons people, talking in the media or Micah himself.

Irvin's primary concern lies with the perceived lack of togetherness among these key players, as evidenced by the public airing of grievances by their family members.

"We got our top three guys that we're about to give all the money in the world. And their families (are) always running their (expletive mouth) in the media," Irvin asserted. "That is a hard place to be. So what it says to me is you're about to give money to three guys that are not even together."  

“I need all them together and to tell their family to shut the hell up, while they go do the work,” Irvin said. “You see what I’m saying it and they’re not. We don’t see any of that.

The Cowboys kicked off training camp on Thursday without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who continues to hold out for a new deal.

At the same time, quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons are present, but the contract situations continue to be the talk of camp.

