Mike McCarthy gives injury update for Cowboys starting guard Zack Martin
During the Dallas Cowboys latest win, the offensive line stood out in pass protection. Their three starters on the interior — Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and Brock Hoffman — all played in 42 pass snaps and gave up zero pressures.
As impressive asthey've been, they could be even better down the stretch with Zack Martin in the mix. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, that could happen as early as Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
McCarthy says Martin has the "best chance" of returning in Week 14. He also believes DeMarcus Lawrence could be back, but the optimism didn't seem to extend to Trevon Diggs — who remains questionable with a knee and groin injury.
Martin, who is in his 11th NFL season, is dealing with an ankle and shoulder injury and hasn't played since Week 11 against Houston. This hasn't been his best campaign but he's a future Hall of Famer who can get hot at any moment.
Should he return by Week 14, it would be great timing for Dallas. Rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton went down during the win over the Giants and is expected to miss time. With Hoffman playing so well at guard, it could be worth moving him to left guard when Martin returns and kicking Tyler Smith to left tackle.
It's never fun playing musical chairs on the offensive line but such a move would put their five best linemen on the field.
