Jerry Jones refuted Stephen A. Smith’s criticism in the most Jerry Jones way
Jerry Jones has taken a lot of criticism for the poor performance from the Dallas Cowboys this season. That’s the way it goes when you appoint yourself the president, CEO, general manager, and supreme ruler.
Jones understands this, and welcomes it, but that doesn’t mean he won’t defend himself against critics — no matter how much truth is behind their questions. We saw him defiantly go after radio hosts who asked why he didn’t do more at running back, and again at reporters who wondered why he was trying to blind his own players.
With his latest response to criticism, he returned to his old ways, bragged about how much he can handle.
Cowboys 3-round mock: Big-name coach target enticed by game-changing selection
Earlier this week on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith questioned the competence of Jones, going as far as to ask where his family was. Jones responded by saying how busy he was while pointing out he does have help from his family.
"I'm having huge support and huge input and help from everyone he mentioned in that call about stepping in. But I would say if he had asked me that question relative to the issue or the criticism that Joe Biden had about his ability to function, I wish he would follow me around every day. And he would see that I'm the busiest that I've ever been in my life.”
He wasn’t done there, as Jones then explained he made a trip to New York.
"I'm not concerned about the ability to do the work, to do the job. I just made a quick 14-hour trip back and forth to New York yesterday for a league meeting."
The problem with Jones’ response is that he never addressed competency. Sure, he’s busy, but that’s not the same as being effective. If someone attempts to build a house with no knowledge of construction, they can stay busy all day and accomplish nothing. Also, sitting in a plane and going to a meeting is hardly the top prerequisite for being an NFL GM.
Of course, none of this matters since Jones answers to no one. So according to the boss, he’s passing every test possible.
