Mike McCarthy remains confident in Cowboys, despite struggles
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the team's recent struggles and expressed confidence in their ability to turn things around.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McCarthy emphasized the team's growth and the positive atmosphere within the locker room.
When asked about the team's focus and intensity coming off the bye week, McCarthy acknowledged the challenges posed by the team's inexperience but stressed the importance of continued progress and building chemistry.
“I think we're a team that's growing," McCarthy said. "I think that's really where we were coming out of training camp. You could see it in Oxnard. We did a lot of good things, but our inexperience whether it's a young player or a new veteran that's arrived at the time he's arrived. You just got to keep working for those things together. The belief, the energy, and all that."
Despite external perceptions, McCarthy assured that the locker room is filled with belief and energy.
“Trust me, what goes on outside the locker room is not an illustration of what's going on in the locker room," McCarthy stated.
"The practices, the way they go about it, the energy that they bring into the meetings, we're getting better. I see it. I believe it. I do feel strongly, they believe it. It's easy to come in here and talk about all the things that haven’t gone right. That's not a clear picture of our football team."
Looking ahead to the team's upcoming road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers whom the Cowboys have lost three straight against, McCarthy expressed confidence in the team's ability to secure a fourth road win.
“We won three games on the road, and we're getting ready to go win our fourth. That's our mindset. That’s the way we look at this. I think the value of being accountable is important, but it also brings a higher scrutiny because I think our guys do a really good job of being upfront and answering the questions. You may not need to answer questions as much as our guys do, but I think our guys are very, very accountable. And I appreciate that. I'm proud of them for that."
McCarthy reiterated his belief in the team's potential as they enter a difficult stretch.
“All these things about what we're not doing right is not an illustration of our football team. It definitely does not reflect the confidence and belief that we have. This is very good team. It's tough to play out there, and Sunday Night Football. So we're really looking forward to go and getting this fourth win.”
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
