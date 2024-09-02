Mike McCarthy issues strong statement on lack of contract beyond 2024
Mike McCarthy is entering the final season of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but the veteran head coach isn't going to focus on his lack of job security. In fact, he sounds like a man who is done speaking about the situation.
During a media session on Monday, McCarthy was asked about his contract and he said it's not something he wants to dive into. He did give a few reasons, one being that his focus needs to be on winning.
He added that "winning pays the bills," so he understands what he has to do to get Jerry Jones to break the checkbook open again.
He also says he can't demand his players focus their energy on winning while he comes to the podium and discusses anything else himself.
It's an admirable approach from McCarthy and in all honesty, it's the only one he can have at this point.
McCarthy is 42-25 in four seasons with Dallas and has led them to three-straight 12-win campaigns. The problem is that they're 1-3 in the postseason and were just blown out at home by his former team, the Green Bay Packers.
The front office wants to believe in McCarthy but they're also hesitant due to his postseason struggles. Jones believes dangling the contract carrot in front of McCarthy will help him do a better job.
We don't know yet if that strategy will work but McCarthy is making sure he doesn't turn around and show any frustration from this method when dealing with his players. And that's the right call because allowing his contract situation to become a focus for the team is a recipe for disaster.
