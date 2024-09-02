Mike McCarthy unveils plan to address Dallas Cowboys' road woes
Their fan base always travels well but in 2023, the Dallas Cowboys did not. While they were undefeated at home (until hosting the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs), the Cowboys were just 4-5 on the road.
Dallas started the season with an impressive 40-0 win on the road against the New York Giants but then lost to the Arizona Cardinals (28-16) and San Francisco 49ers (42-10) during their next two road outings.
They had a third road game that wasn't close, losing to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in Week 15 as well as narrow losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.
MORE: Micah Parsons set to explode in Week 1 as Cowboys face banged-up Browns
Looking ahead to 2024, head coach Mike McCarthy wants to see improvement on the road. That's why he's unveiled a new plan according to Clarence Hill, Jr. McCarthy's plan is simple, he wants the team to arrive at the stadium early, on the same bus. He the wants them to spend time taking in the environment.
This might not sound like much but McCarthy knows his team better than those of us who follow from the outside. His plan of having them arrive at the stadium early, and together, could help with structure as well as keeping the team together to promote unity.
Having them take in the environment is another interesting thought. Again, it seems trivial but ensuring his players are comfortable might be his way to keep them from feeling out of place when the game begins.
Of course, his strategy will ultimately be judged based on results. Our first chance to see if it pays off is this Sunday as the Cowboys head to Cleveland to battle the Browns.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie