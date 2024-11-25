Move over Barry Allen; the Dallas Cowboys have the real Flash
The Dallas Cowboys are on cloud nine after their triumphant 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders. The fourth quarter was chaos, as both teams combined to score 41 points. But it was a play made by Cowboys special teams star KaVontae Turpin that really sealed the deal for the team.
Turpin's 99-yard kick return touchdown ripped the heart out of every Commanders fan in that terrible stadium known as Northwest Stadium. According to Next Gen Stats, Turpin showed off unbelievable speed that would make even The Flash blush.
Turpin reached a top speed of 21.35 mph on the play, and if you saw the play, you would believe it. A bobbled return that looked like the Cowboys would be in trouble turned into a game-winning score by the speedster in the blue and silver.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons slams draft tanking with fiery post-game message
It has been a long few months for Cowboys fans, so this one has to feel pretty sweet. Don't let anyone bring you down while you celebrate this one.
