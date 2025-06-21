Cowboys Country

New Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle couldn't wait to show up for work

Energy has been the theme for the Dallas Cowboys since Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach and newly signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is bringing that to the table.

Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey participates in drills during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey participates in drills during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With training camp coming up in roughly a month, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of moves to add more competition to the roster. On Wednesday, they waived 2024 seventh-round pick defensive tackle Justin Rogers and cornerback Luq Barcoo.

To replace their spots on the roster, they signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell and UFL standout Perrion Winfrey at defensive tackle.

MORE: Cowboys players have apparently decided a designated babysitter

Winfrey, who was a fourth-round pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, also spent time with new defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton while playing for the New York Jets in 2023, but was injured in his first game with the team. He then spent 2024 with the Birmingham Stallions, where he was able to resurrect his career.

Not wanting to waste this second chance at making it in the NFL, Winfrey wasted no time getting to work. He posted a photo of himself at The Star, saying he was at work as soon as he got the code to the door.

Winfrey was a standout at Oklahoma, known for his pass-rushing ability from the interior. He was unable to make an impression in Cleveland, and was waived after being investigated for pulling a gun on a woman.

If he can stay motivated, there's talent there for sure. The Cowboys are hopeful the high character culture built by head coach Brian Schottenheimer will keep him focused and motivated.

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News