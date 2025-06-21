New Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle couldn't wait to show up for work
With training camp coming up in roughly a month, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of moves to add more competition to the roster. On Wednesday, they waived 2024 seventh-round pick defensive tackle Justin Rogers and cornerback Luq Barcoo.
To replace their spots on the roster, they signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell and UFL standout Perrion Winfrey at defensive tackle.
MORE: Cowboys players have apparently decided a designated babysitter
Winfrey, who was a fourth-round pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, also spent time with new defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton while playing for the New York Jets in 2023, but was injured in his first game with the team. He then spent 2024 with the Birmingham Stallions, where he was able to resurrect his career.
Not wanting to waste this second chance at making it in the NFL, Winfrey wasted no time getting to work. He posted a photo of himself at The Star, saying he was at work as soon as he got the code to the door.
Winfrey was a standout at Oklahoma, known for his pass-rushing ability from the interior. He was unable to make an impression in Cleveland, and was waived after being investigated for pulling a gun on a woman.
If he can stay motivated, there's talent there for sure. The Cowboys are hopeful the high character culture built by head coach Brian Schottenheimer will keep him focused and motivated.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof