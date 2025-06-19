Dallas Cowboys add veteran CB depth in latest roster shuffle
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to make some changes to the roster ahead of next month's training camp in Oxnard, California. The latest shakeup comes in the defensive backfield.
This week, the Cowboys announced the signing of cornerback Robert Rochell in the latest series of roster moves. Dallas released cornerback Luq Barcoo as a result. They also signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, while releasing Justin Rogers on Wednesday evening.
Rochell has little starting experience, but has played in 48 career NFL games. The only five starts during his professional career came during his rookie season, when the Los Angeles Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI.
MORE: Cowboys sign UFL standout, release fan favorite DT amidst roster shake up
The 27-year-old joined the league as a fourth-round pick out of Central Arkansas in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Throughout his career, Rochell has also had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs has eyebrow-raising top-5 quarterback list
Dallas has struggled to stay health in the secondary in recent years, so adding bodies for training camp is a move that makes a lot of sense for the team. Whether Rochell proves to be a valuable assett remains to be seen, but it's a low-risk move for the Cowboys to continue adding competition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof