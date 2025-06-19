Cowboys sign UFL standout, release fan favorite DT amidst roster shake up
The Dallas Cowboys made a couple of roster moves on Wednesday as they prepare to kick off training camp on July 21.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been preaching competition since taking the job and made sure there was going to be enough at key positions when they head to Oxnard next month.
With a lack of experienced depth at defensive tackle, the Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey. In addition to playing for the Browns, Winfrey spent time with current Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. Winfrey was also a standout for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.
Also signed on Wednesday was Robert Rochell, another former fourth-round pick. Rochell spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has 48 games with five starts on his resume.
To make room, the Cowboys waived cornerback Luq Barcoo who has played just three games since entering the league in 2020. Also gone is Justin Rogers, a seventh-round pick from 2024 who was released last year and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals
Rogers, who was a fan favorite for his work in training camp, was re-signed in December, but never played in a game for Dallas.
