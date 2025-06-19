The Dallas Cowboys have waived DT Justin Rogers and CB Luq Barcoo following mandatory minicamp.



They have signed DT Perrion Winfrey (2022 R4 pick, UFL in ‘25) and CB Robert Rochell (2021 R4 pick, GB in ‘24) in their place. @AaronWilson_NFL first on signings. pic.twitter.com/a4iGUPF2Gu