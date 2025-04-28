Clemson football's Dabo Swinney raves about 'special' new Cowboys RB Phil Mafah
The Dallas Cowboys had three picks in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. All three are intriguing prospects, including Clemson running back Phil Mafah.
Selected at No. 239 overall, Mafah was the second running back they selected, with Jaydon Blue from Texas being taken in Round 5.
It’s not often players picked in the final round make a huge impact, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes Mafah can defy the odds. He stated that Mafah is “special person” and “a guy that everybody in the organization is going to absolutely love.”
Swinney had high praise for Mafah, who he calls a “violent player.”
"He’s a team guy. He’s a very soft-spoken young man with one of the sweetest spirits you’ll ever encounter, but, man, is he a physical, violent football player. He’s 230-plus pounds, but he’s light on his feet. He’s got great vision.” — Swinney
The head coach wasn’t alone in praising Mafah. Running backs coach C.J. Spiller also said Dallas is getting a high character person in Mafah, while adding that he’s an “unbelievable football player.”
“They are getting an awesome, awesome person and just an unbelievable football player. He is someone that is going to be a pro on a daily basis.” — Spiller
Mafah joins a crowded running back corps with Blue, Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Deuce Vaughn. It won’t be easy to make the roster but his 230-pound frame gives him a chance as a short-yardage back.
