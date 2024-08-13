Ranking the NFC East throwback uniforms: Dallas Cowboys easily on top
Throwback uniforms are always of interest. The NFL recently changed their single-helmet rule and that’s opened the doors up for us to see some of the best make their return, including the Dallas Cowboys bringing back the white helmet.
Not every throwback is a success, however. We were reminded of that when the New York Giants unveiled theirs this offseason.
While the Giants brought out an eyesore, the NFC East has some solid vintage uniforms. Let’s check them all out in this divisional throwback power ranking.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson Reveals Real Name: Exclusive
4. New York Giants
This thing is hideous. Even rookie Malik Nabers had a hard time getting pumped up about the Giants’ alternate. It’s hard to blame him since it resembles the love child of an auto-generated created franchise in Madden and the Michigan Wolverines.
There’s a lot of history represented here, but some stuff is best left in the past.
3. Washington Commanders
So this one was a bit harder since the Washington Commanders don’t technically have a throwback. But they could.
Before rebranding to the cheesy “Commanders” nickname, the franchise went by the Washington Football Team — which is significantly better than the Commanders. Their look was on point as well since they went as basic as they could, and it worked.
If Washington ever busted these out as throwbacks, it would be a huge win.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
If these throwback rankings included all 32 teams, this one might still fall in at No. 2. As annoying as the Philadelphia Eagles are as a franchise, their kelly green jersey and helmet combo is one of the absolute best in the NFL.
Whenever they take the field in these, it brings up memories of Randall Cunningham wowing the crowd with his insane athleticism. They deserve props for bringing them out a couple of times per season but they also should get dinged for not making it the full-time color.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Coming in at No. 1 in the NFC East throwback ranking is the Dallas Cowboys.
Their all-white color rush is their best alternate uniform by far but the throwback with the white helmet and white pants are a thing of beauty. Seeing these on our TV screens on Thanksgiving Day feels like a kickoff to the holiday season. It’s also a great reminder of the time when the Cowboys really were America’s Team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender