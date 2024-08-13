Cowboys Country

Ranking the NFC East throwback uniforms: Dallas Cowboys easily on top

The Dallas Cowboys boast the best throwbacks in the NFC East but there's a close second right behind them.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Throwback uniforms are always of interest. The NFL recently changed their single-helmet rule and that’s opened the doors up for us to see some of the best make their return, including the Dallas Cowboys bringing back the white helmet.

Not every throwback is a success, however. We were reminded of that when the New York Giants unveiled theirs this offseason.

While the Giants brought out an eyesore, the NFC East has some solid vintage uniforms. Let’s check them all out in this divisional throwback power ranking.

4. New York Giants

This thing is hideous. Even rookie Malik Nabers had a hard time getting pumped up about the Giants’ alternate. It’s hard to blame him since it resembles the love child of an auto-generated created franchise in Madden and the Michigan Wolverines.

There’s a lot of history represented here, but some stuff is best left in the past.

3. Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

So this one was a bit harder since the Washington Commanders don’t technically have a throwback. But they could.

Before rebranding to the cheesy “Commanders” nickname, the franchise went by the Washington Football Team — which is significantly better than the Commanders. Their look was on point as well since they went as basic as they could, and it worked.

If Washington ever busted these out as throwbacks, it would be a huge win.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If these throwback rankings included all 32 teams, this one might still fall in at No. 2. As annoying as the Philadelphia Eagles are as a franchise, their kelly green jersey and helmet combo is one of the absolute best in the NFL.

Whenever they take the field in these, it brings up memories of Randall Cunningham wowing the crowd with his insane athleticism. They deserve props for bringing them out a couple of times per season but they also should get dinged for not making it the full-time color.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 1 in the NFC East throwback ranking is the Dallas Cowboys.

Their all-white color rush is their best alternate uniform by far but the throwback with the white helmet and white pants are a thing of beauty. Seeing these on our TV screens on Thanksgiving Day feels like a kickoff to the holiday season. It’s also a great reminder of the time when the Cowboys really were America’s Team.

Randy Gurzi

RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

