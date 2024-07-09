Ranking NFC East Cornerback groups from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. The division has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best cornerback groups in the division.
4. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders' secondary was a major liability last season, leading the league in passing yards allowed. Their offseason moves to address the issue haven't exactly inspired confidence.
While first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. struggled as a rookie, the team remains confident in his development. They drafted national champion Mike Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 draft to solidify the slot corner position.
Benjamin St-Juste is expected to be another starter, but beyond these three, the cornerback group lacks experience and proven talent.
3. New York Giants
The Giants' passing defense faired pretty well last season despite not having any eye-popping names on their rosters. Heading into this season, the Giants' starters are likely to be Deonte Banks, Cordale Flott, and rookie third-rounder Dru Phillips.
Deonte Banks is the best cornerback on the team and had a great year as a rookie last season. Flott presents a potential weak spot on the roster, while Phillips is expected to be an instant impact player after being ranked by PFF as the best draft pick in the third round.
Tre Herndon, Darnay Holmes, and Nick McCloud will likely fill out the rest of their roster. The bright side of this group is that they are all very young, except for Herndon, who will likely serve as a depth piece.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Darius Slay is still an elite cornerback in the league despite being 33 years old, but it was clear to see they needed an upgrade after seeing James Bradberry lose a step last season.
The Eagles decided to move Bradberry to safety this offseason while adding Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of this year's draft.
Eagles fans should applaud their organization for fixing a need on their roster this quickly because they now have a secondary loaded with talent, at least on paper. Mitchell and DeJean must live up to the hype for the Eagles to move up on this list.
1. Dallas Cowboys
As if it was even close!
The Cowboys have the two best ball-hawking cornerbacks in the NFL, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, and they will finally have both of them on the field together once Diggs fully recovers from his torn ACL.
Cowboys fans should be ecstatic about watching these two compete for the most interceptions in the coming years.
The Cowboys also re-signed reliable veteran Jourdan Lewis, who is the early favorite to start in the slot. However, he will face competition from rookie Caelen Carson, an exciting and physical player with lots of potential and safety Israel Mukuamu.
Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr., Gareon Conley, and others will fight for their spot on the roster but are unlikely to see the field without an injury.