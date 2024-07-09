Ranking NFC East Wide Receiver groups from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best wide receiver groups in the division.
4. New York Giants
The Giants addressed their wide receiver needs in the offseason by drafting star first-rounder Malik Nabers. The question remains whether their quarterback can get him the ball.
Not only does the receiving corp have its first real star power since Odell Beckham Jr., but it is also deep with young talent like Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson, as well as veterans Allen Robinson and Darius Slayton.
However, they still lack the talent compared to the other teams in the division.
3. Washington Commanders
On paper, the Commanders have had a talented wide receiver corps for a couple of seasons now, and they are hoping they have finally found the quarterback to unlock their potential.
The group is highlighted by Terry McLaurin, who has had four straight 1,000-yard seasons, and former first-rounder Jahan Dotson. Behind them, they have Jamison Crowder, Dyami Brown, and Olamide Zaccheaus.
Washington also added Luke McCaffrey in the third round.
2. Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb has burst into stardom and is a top talent in the NFL. However, depth is a major concern for the Cowboys, especially if Lamb is serious about holding out.
Brandin Cooks is a solid veteran who will continue to gain chemistry with Dak Prescott, but questions remain about who will step into the WR3 spot.
Jalen Tolbert is the favorite, as the Cowboys used a third-round pick on him in 2022, but he has yet to make much of an impact. Second-year player Jalen Brooks and rookie Ryan Flournoy are other candidates who could find their way into that wide receiver three role.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles hope that the additions of Johnny Wilson and Parris Campbell will help solve their depth issues from last season. However, they still easily have the best wide receiver duo in the division, with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
While their numbers are impressive, they are still nowhere near what they could be in an offense that doesn't emphasize the run game as much as the Eagles.