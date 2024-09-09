NFC East Week 1: Biggest Winners & Losers after exciting opening weekend
The NFC East had plenty of excitement in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Cleveland Browns while the Philadelphia Eagles also scored a win by taking out the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
They're each 1-0 while the Washington Commanders fell to 0-1 after a loss to Tampa Bay. The New York Giants also suffered defeat, falling to the Minnesota Vikings.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons makes play of the week
With all the dust settled, let's look at who were the winners and losers in the division this weekend.
Winner: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
This was the exact debut the Eagles hoped they would get from Saquon Barkley.
The former New York Giants' running back had 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as Philadelphia won a close contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia knows they needed more consistency in the ground game and Barkley gives them that. If he stays healthy, this could be his best season as a pro.
Loser: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
With 278 yards and two touchdowns, it's easy to think Jalen Hurts played well in Week 1. That wasn't the case, however.
Following a sluggish finish to the 2023 campaign, Hurts came out and looked flat against the Packers. He has an early pick-six where he threw the ball to Xavier McKinney in tight coverage.
Later, he tossed an interception in the end zone on third-and-long.
The Eagles held on for the win but Hurts had multiple chances to put it away and couldn't deliver. Perhaps it's rust from the offseason but he needs to get it together in a hurry or risk seeing his team lose confidence in him.
Winner: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
He heard the jokes all offseason but that didn't stop him from coming out and proving the doubters wrong. In his return to the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott had 40 yards on 10 rushing attempts with a touchdown. He didn't set the world on fire but did what he was supposed to do.
In addition to his running, he was a weapon in pass protection. That helped the Cowboys set the tone with a huge Week 1 win on the road.
Loser: The New York Giants
The only good player on offense for the New York Giants is Malik Nabers but there's no way the rookie will be able to live up to expectations on this roster. Daniel Jones continues to prove the team made a huge error in extending him to the tune of $40 million.
He was outplayed by Sam Darnold in Week 1 even though Darnold only started due to the loss of J.J. McCarthy. Jones had multiple turnovers and doesn't even have Saquon Barkley there to bail him out. Devin Singletary wasn't great as a replacement and his numbers will look even worse if they continue to play from behind. This could be a long season for the Giants.
Loser: Cade York, K, Commanders
The worst moment for Brandon Aubrey in Week 1 was seeing the delay of game flag negate his NFL-record tying 66-yard kick. He still was automatic, going 4-of-4 with a long of 57 yards.
Washington wasn't as lucky with their kicker. Cade York, a fourth-round pick in 2023, was traded to the Commanders from Cleveland after a strong offseason. He then struggled in Week 1 with a miss from 47 yards and a miss from 56. York has plenty of power in his leg but when he starts missing, it gets ugly in a hurry.
Winner: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
They didn't get the win, but Jayden Daniels proved he belongs in his debut. The rookie signal-caller had 184 yards on 17-of-24 passing which isn't an elite stat line but it's not bad for someone in their first game. What was more impressive, however, was his running.
Daniels went for 88 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 rushing attempts.
Dan Quinn is looking to make the most of his second shot as a head coach. The 0-1 start isn't ideal but he has to be encouraged by the performance of his quarterback.
Winner: Mike Zimmer, DC, Cowboys
Mike Zimmer had a great showing in Week 1. He had his defense flying all over the field with DeMarvion Overshown racking up 11 tackles, Micah Parsons flirting with double-digit pressures, and Eric Kendricks and Trevon Diggs grabbed an interception.
Dallas held Cleveland to 3.3 yards per play which is slightly inflated due to a garbage time touchdown. When it mattered, they shut the Browns down, holding them to one first-down in the first half.
Replacing Dan Quinn wasn't going to be easy, but Zimmer is off to a solid start.
