NFL analyst gives Dallas Cowboys harsh grade for 2025 offseason
It has definitely been an eventful offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.
In stark contrast to their conservative 2024 offseason, the Cowboys were very active. They added several free agents via affordable contracts and rolled the dice on players such as Kenneth Murray and Kaiir Elam through trades.
For good measure, they also added George Pickens in a blockbuster trade, which made up for not selecting a receiver in the 2025 NFL draft.
Despite all of their efforts, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema isn’t sold on the Cowboys. The NFL analyst handed out grades for all 32 teams this offseason, giving Dallas a C+.
Sikkema says their success this season will come down to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, although he was a fan of their work in the draft.
”Dallas' draft was a home run, though, especially the team's first three picks. I remain worried about how their offensive and defensive lines will come together in 2025, with Zack Martin retiring on offense and the duo of Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa, who earned PFF run-defense grades of 35.9 and 50.8, respectively, slated to start again”
The Schottenheimer concern is legitimate, although he’s done a great job filling out his staff and setting the tone for 2025. Also fair is the worry over their run defense. Dallas has been bullied in this department for years and still hasn’t landed a true run-stuffer.
That said, the offensive line is arguably better now than it was one year ago. Not only do Cooper Beebe and Tyler Guyton have more experience, but Zack Martin wasn’t the player we remember during his final season. As strange as it sounds, Tyler Booker could very well be an upgrade.
It’s still a fair grade overall, even if Cowboys Nation wants to believe every move was a home run.
