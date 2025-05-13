Cowboys Country

Falcons star playfully roasts Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons got what he had coming to him when trying to take a shot a Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons takes a selfie with a member of the armed forces
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons takes a selfie with a member of the armed forces / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has always been known as a talker, particularly when it comes to his NFL constituents.

That continued to be the case recently, when he took a trip to Dubai with fellow stars such as Atlanta Flacons running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, and New York Jets signal-caller Justin Fields.

During the trip, Parsons took a playful jab at Robinson, Pitts while holding a real-life falcon on his arm during one of their events on the trip, claiming that he owned their team. However, Robinson was quick to fire back and put Parsons in his place with a friendly dig of his own.

"This man Micah is a clown, yo," Robinson said. "What was the score this year? Okay, that's right. The Cowboys definitely owned y'all this year. It's all good."

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reacts after running for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reacts after running for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Falcons, of course, beat the Cowboys 27-21 in their 2024 regular season matchup - a game in which Parsons missed, while Robinson had nearly 150 yards from scrimmage.

Parsons then fired back, claiming that if he had been there, the results would have been different.

"I didn't play," Parsons responded. "I would have beat them."

However, Robinson was quick to respond, asserting that nothing would have changed, Parsons' impact would have been minimal, and the Falcons still would have come away with the win.

Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons running back
Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Even if you played, it would have been the same," Robinson said. "It would have been the same result. You'd just be a guy out there having fun."

Odds are, Robinson is probably right, largely due to the fact that Dallas lost starting QB Dak Prescott in the second half of that game when it was still very much in doubt.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Senior Editor/Columnist

