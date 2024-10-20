NFL Coverage Map, Week 7: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicked off Week 7 on Thursday, October 17, with the Denver Broncos easing past the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.
While the Dallas Cowboys have the week off, there is still a full slate of action for fans around the league to enjoy.
The action kicks off bright and early with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off on the NFL Network live from London at 9:30 a.m. ET.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys bye week rooting & watch guide for disgruntled fans
The night caps off with a Sunday Night Football showdown at Acrisure Stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
MORE: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 7 of 2024 season
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 7 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 7 Coverage Maps
CBS Single Game
FOX Early Game
The lone late game on FOX between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be nationally televised, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.
