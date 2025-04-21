Cowboy Roundup: NFL Draft Big board, Surplus of RB talent coming to NFL
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone had a great holiday weekend and is now ready to hit the ground running for the official start of NFL Draft week.
The biggest highlight of the NFL offseason is just days away and we will finally get to end the speculation and know who will be a part of the team's next crop of potential stars.
Many in the fanbase and draftnik community have the team leaning towards selecting a wide receiver in the first round, but as unpredictable as the draft is you never know how the chips may fall.
MORE: NFL insider sheds light on Dallas Cowboys' surprise NFL Draft plans
We are in for a few days of wild speculation, rumors, and smokescreens, so buckle up for the ride.
In the meantime, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines we may have missed over the weekend that have the internet and social media buzzing.
NFL Draft Big Board
With the draft just a few days away, the Big Boards are continuing to fly out at a rapid rate to give fans an idea of how the top draft prospects stack up against each other. Blogging the Boys shared its latest Top 100 Big Board, which would have Dallas drafting Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks if the picks were to go according to value.
Surplus of RB talent coming to NFL
The 2025 running back class features a lot of talent, which could create a surplus of running backs in the league. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the interesting situation the league could soon find itself in with more running back talent than available roster spots.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Todd McShay NFL mock draft lands Cowboys huge WR threat, bolsters trenches... Cowboys have simple fix for potential 2025 NFL draft 'nightmare scenario'... Cowboys warned against picking national champion CB in Round 1 of NFL Draft... Cowboys named fit for Bills RB James Cook in blockbuster trade proposal... Dallas Cowboys urged to target former Eagles RB in massive trade.