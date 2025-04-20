Cowboys Country

Cowboys named fit for Bills RB James Cook in blockbuster trade proposal

The Dallas Cowboys are named a potential fit for Bills RB James Cook.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook reacts after scoring a TD against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook reacts after scoring a TD against the New England Patriots. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst running games in the NFL last season. Had it not been for Rico Dowdle's breakout performance, it might have been one of the worst in league history.

This year, they're focused on improving their ground game. They added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL free agency, but with Dowdle leaving for Carolina, they're not much better than they were in 2024.

While the NFL draft is their most likely source for improvement, Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie says they could go after Buffalo Bills' star James Cook. Buffalo has been hesitant to give Cook an extension, which could lead to a trade. In Dallas, he would not only fill a need, but would be reunited with his former offensive coordinator.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook smiles after running into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook smiles after running into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Jets. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dallas has a connection to Cook with Ken Dorsey, a Cowboys assistant who was Cook’s offensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2022 until he was fired after Week 10 of the 2023 season." — Xie, Pro Football Network

Adding Cook would be a huge win for Dallas, and they should consider it after seeing the way Saquon Barkley changed the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. That said, this rookie class is loaded at running back, so the more financially prudent approach would be targeting someone in the NFL draft.

We all know that Stephen and Jerry Jones would prefer the financially prudent approach.

