Cowboys named fit for Bills RB James Cook in blockbuster trade proposal
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst running games in the NFL last season. Had it not been for Rico Dowdle's breakout performance, it might have been one of the worst in league history.
This year, they're focused on improving their ground game. They added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL free agency, but with Dowdle leaving for Carolina, they're not much better than they were in 2024.
MORE: Cowboys warned against picking national champion CB in Round 1 of NFL Draft
While the NFL draft is their most likely source for improvement, Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie says they could go after Buffalo Bills' star James Cook. Buffalo has been hesitant to give Cook an extension, which could lead to a trade. In Dallas, he would not only fill a need, but would be reunited with his former offensive coordinator.
"Dallas has a connection to Cook with Ken Dorsey, a Cowboys assistant who was Cook’s offensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2022 until he was fired after Week 10 of the 2023 season." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Adding Cook would be a huge win for Dallas, and they should consider it after seeing the way Saquon Barkley changed the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. That said, this rookie class is loaded at running back, so the more financially prudent approach would be targeting someone in the NFL draft.
We all know that Stephen and Jerry Jones would prefer the financially prudent approach.
