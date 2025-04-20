Dallas Cowboys urged to target former Eagles RB in massive trade
With a need at running back, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. While it's unlikely they land someone such as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who would need to be selected at No. 12 overall, it would be shocking to see them skip on the position altogether.
It wouldn't be unprecedented, however.
Just last season, the Cowboys ignored the position in the draft. Despite several talented players in the class, they went into the year with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as their top options.
Fans would be livid if they did the same thing this year, but Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie says they could still land a difference-maker. He believes that could happen by trading for D'Andre Swift, who Xie says could use a change of scenery. One place where he believes Swift can find success is in Dallas.
"The Steelers and Cowboys are also teams that could use more running back depth and lean on more zone runs, which has been a better scheme fit for Swift in his career." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Swift signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears following a breakout campaign in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago could look to move on, especially with Ben Johnson taking over as head coach.
While in Philly, Swift made the Pro Bowl with 1,263 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. He wasn't as efficient on the ground, averaging just 3.8 yards per attempt this past season, but he still had 1,345 yards from scrimmage, including 386 yards receiving.
Taking a flyer on Swift could pay off, especially if the Cowboys miss out on a starting-caliber back in the draft.
