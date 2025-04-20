Cowboys have simple fix for potential 2025 NFL draft 'nightmare scenario'
The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL Draft with wide receiver and running back as their top two needs. Early in the process, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty appeared to be the favorite target, but that's changed with the draft approaching.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has become the logical option for them. The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder would be the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb, while giving Dak Prescott two big-time playmakers at the position.
MORE: NFL insider sheds light on Dallas Cowboys' surprise NFL Draft plans
There's a chance McMillan could be gone, however, by the time the Cowboys make their selection at No. 12. The same is true for Jeanty, who might be in play as early as No. 5.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon says it would be a "nightmare scenario" for the Cowboys if both players are taken before they're on the clock. He states this would leave them without someone to help Prescott.
"Ashton Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan are both gone when they pick 12th overall, leaving them without an obvious skill-position candidate to support Dak Prescott from the get-go." — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
While less than ideal, this might not be an actual nightmare for Dallas. In fact, this scenario is highly probable, and the Cowboys would have two options to salvage the night.
The simplest fix would be to select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. Dallas has shown interest in the former Longhorn, who isn't as dominant as McMillan, but would give them some much-needed speed.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to spurn elite WR for in-state prospect during 2025 NFL draft
If they don't want to use pick No. 12 on Golden, the Cowboys could trade down. Stephen Jones said this is a possibility, and they could still wind up with Golden later in Round 1. If he's off the board, there's Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka or North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
Dallas is even said to be considering Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, which wouldn't fill their need for a playmaker, but would still give them a solid player in Round 1.
Whatever route they take, the Cowboys are more than capable of turning this "nightmare" into a win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 best Dallas Cowboys fits in Round 1 of NFL Draft
Best Dallas Cowboys photos from 2024 NFL season
Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft
Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc