Cowboys Country

Cowboys warned against picking national champion CB in Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys could draw on some championship experience with the No. 12 overall pick, but one analyst isn't a fan of the idea.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick in this week's draft, and there are a few different directions that the team can take.

Cornerback is a position of need for the Cowboys, and Michigan's Will Johnson could be a candidate for the selection if he is still on the board.

However, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes that Johnson is someone that the Cowboys should avoid in the draft.

MORE: Cowboys have simple fix for potential 2025 NFL draft 'nightmare scenario'

"Cornerback should definitely be in play for the Dallas Cowboys with Jourdan Lewis leaving in free agency, Trevon Diggs' extensive injury history and DaRon Bland being a free agent after the 2025 campaign," Sobleski writes.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State. / Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

"This year's 12th overall pick might not be the right time to strike, though. Michigan's Will Johnson is the best pure corner prospect in this year's draft class (depending on how a team views Colorado's Travis Hunter). He's also dealt with injuries this past year, starting with a Lisfranc issue, then a tweaked hamstring.

MORE: NFL insider sheds light on Dallas Cowboys' surprise NFL Draft plans

"The Cowboys did acquire Kaiir Elam this offseason in hopes of unlocking the 2022 first-rounder's potential. Caelen Carson should also be in line for a bigger role during his second season. Meanwhile, Dallas has plenty of work to do on offense, with potential target areas at wide receiver, running back and offensive line. The team can then double-back and grab a corner during the draft's second day."

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson reacts to a referee call that ruled an incomplete pass.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson reacts to a referee call that ruled an incomplete pass. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys feel that Johnson is the best player available, they should pick him. He may not represent Dallas' biggest positional need, but he is a player that will help any team in its current state.

MORE: Todd McShay NFL mock draft lands Cowboys huge WR threat, bolsters trenches

It would be a surprise if Johnson was still on the board at No. 12, but if he is, the Cowboys would at least have to consider the possibility of taking him and address more pressing needs in the later rounds.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson pursues a play on defense against the USC Trojans
Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson pursues a play on defense against the USC Trojans. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 7 p.m. CT from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 best Dallas Cowboys fits in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent

Best Dallas Cowboys photos from 2024 NFL season

Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft