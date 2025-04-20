Cowboys warned against picking national champion CB in Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick in this week's draft, and there are a few different directions that the team can take.
Cornerback is a position of need for the Cowboys, and Michigan's Will Johnson could be a candidate for the selection if he is still on the board.
However, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes that Johnson is someone that the Cowboys should avoid in the draft.
"Cornerback should definitely be in play for the Dallas Cowboys with Jourdan Lewis leaving in free agency, Trevon Diggs' extensive injury history and DaRon Bland being a free agent after the 2025 campaign," Sobleski writes.
"This year's 12th overall pick might not be the right time to strike, though. Michigan's Will Johnson is the best pure corner prospect in this year's draft class (depending on how a team views Colorado's Travis Hunter). He's also dealt with injuries this past year, starting with a Lisfranc issue, then a tweaked hamstring.
"The Cowboys did acquire Kaiir Elam this offseason in hopes of unlocking the 2022 first-rounder's potential. Caelen Carson should also be in line for a bigger role during his second season. Meanwhile, Dallas has plenty of work to do on offense, with potential target areas at wide receiver, running back and offensive line. The team can then double-back and grab a corner during the draft's second day."
If the Cowboys feel that Johnson is the best player available, they should pick him. He may not represent Dallas' biggest positional need, but he is a player that will help any team in its current state.
It would be a surprise if Johnson was still on the board at No. 12, but if he is, the Cowboys would at least have to consider the possibility of taking him and address more pressing needs in the later rounds.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 7 p.m. CT from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
