Potential Cowboys NFL trade deadline target shares disgruntled message
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team is "open for business" ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but he is willing to take things slow and wait for calls to come to him.
What Jerry needs to do, however, is avoid dragging his feet and get active. The Cowboys have an arsenal of picks that could be put to good use to improve the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball where there is a lot to be desired.
Whether it be at safety or linebacker, glaring weaknesses remain in the team's starting lineup.
One player who should be a trade target ahead of the deadline is New York Jets Pro Bowl linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, who has ties to the current Cowboys coaching staff.
Johnson was a second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2022 NFL draft and played under Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same title on the Jets staff from 2021 through 2024.
Through his first two seasons with the Jets, Johnson totaled 84 total tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. He added seven passes defensed and eight run stuffs.
Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles in September of the 2024 season that prematurely ended his year.
There is no denying Johnson is a versatile playmaker who would immediately upgrade the Cowboys' linebacking corps and create a formidable duo with DeMarvion Overshown when he returns, and it appears that he could be looking for a change of scenery.
Disgruntled & looking for a fresh start?
Johnson is among the players who are expected to be available at the trade deadline following the Jets' dreadful 0-7 start to the season.
While he hasn't outwardly requested a trade, Johnson shared a cryptic message on social media that showed he was disgruntled and unhappy with the team's early struggles.
Johnson shared his message after Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where the offense failed to produce.
You know what to do, Jerry.
Johnson is only 26 years old. Add him to a linebacking corps with Overshown (25), Kenneth Murray (26), Jack Sanborn (25), Marist Liufau (24), and Shemar James (21), and you suddenly have a lot of young depth at the position.
It's a move that the Cowboys should consider if the team can continue to build off of the momentum gained in Week 7.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
