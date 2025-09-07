Cowboys Country

NFL officiating & rules analyst confirms Dak Prescott did nothing wrong in Spit-Gate

Angry Eagles fans want to point the finger at Dak Prescott for 'Spit-Gate' but an NFL rules analyst says the Dallas Cowboys QB broke no rules.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's fair to say most fans can be rather unreasonable when it comes to their favorite teams, but the Philadelphia Eagles' fan base has taken things to a new level following the Spit-Gate incident with the Dallas Cowboys.

Before the first offensive snap for Dallas, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott. Later, a video surfaced showing Prescott spitting at the ground while looking at Carter.

Prescott gave his side of the story, saying he wasn't trying to taunt Carter. Still, the defensive tackle took exception, leading to his actions.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter walks off the field after being ejected against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter walks off the field after being ejected against the Dallas Cowboys. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philly fans have decided that Prescott's actions were just as egregious as Carter's. Even former Eagles' center Jason Kelce somehow believes the offenses are equal, leading to calls for Prescott to face further discipline.

That won't be the case according to former official, and current rules analyst, Walt Anderson. While speaking on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning, Anderson said Prescott did nothing wrong, stating Carter was the only one who violated any rules.

“There really wasn’t anything that happened, really up until the point that Jalen Carter actually spit on Dak Prescott,” Anderson said via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Even if it was determined Prescott taunted Carter, there's no reason to believe the league would issue a suspension. It's also hard to imagine needing to explain to someone the difference between spitting on the ground versus a person, but here we are.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

