Eagles Jalen Carter ejected after spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott before first play
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season got off to an interesting start as there was a game-altering penalty before the Dallas Cowboys first snap against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas received the opening kickoff and was set for their first offensive series on Thursday Night Football when a flag was thrown, and it was a big one.
Philly defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, leading to a 15-yard penalty and ejection for Carter.
Ironically enough, everyone was worried about George Pickens' behavior leading into Week 1, but it was Carter who let his emotions get the best of him. It's impossible to see what happened to set him off, but it's an inexcusable action for the defensive tackle who could have been an impactful player going up against rookie guard Tyler Booker.
Dallas took advantage, marching downfield for a quick touchdown, to go up 7-0 on the defending champions. Their drive covered 53 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 32-yard reception from CeeDee Lamb.
Newcomer Javonte Williams capped things off with a one-yard score.
