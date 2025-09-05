Cowboys Country

Eagles Jalen Carter ejected after spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott before first play

Jalen Carter was kicked out before the first play between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter against the Green Bay Packers. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season got off to an interesting start as there was a game-altering penalty before the Dallas Cowboys first snap against the Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas received the opening kickoff and was set for their first offensive series on Thursday Night Football when a flag was thrown, and it was a big one.

Philly defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, leading to a 15-yard penalty and ejection for Carter.

Ironically enough, everyone was worried about George Pickens' behavior leading into Week 1, but it was Carter who let his emotions get the best of him. It's impossible to see what happened to set him off, but it's an inexcusable action for the defensive tackle who could have been an impactful player going up against rookie guard Tyler Booker.

Dallas took advantage, marching downfield for a quick touchdown, to go up 7-0 on the defending champions. Their drive covered 53 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 32-yard reception from CeeDee Lamb.

Newcomer Javonte Williams capped things off with a one-yard score.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jalen Carter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jalen Carter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

