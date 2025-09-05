Eagles legend shades Dak Prescott for Jalen Carter 'spitgate' incident
The drama between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles started before the first play from scrimmage in the NFL's kickoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.
In a moment that could down in history for the legendary rivalry, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the two exchanged words following the opening kickoff. Prescott had spit on the ground in the direction of Carter, who took offense.
Even without Carter, the Eagles managed to hang on for a 24-20 win but the incident remained a viral talking point.
MORE: What really happened in the Dak Prescott–Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ incident
When the game entered a near hour-long lightning delay in the third quarter, new camera angles of Prescott initially spitting in Carter's direction prompted some fans to put blame on the Cowboys star quarterback despite the harmless and unintentional act. This included Eagles legend Jason Kelce, who took this as an opportunity to side with Carter while seemingly shading Prescott in the process.
While reacting to a video of Prescott spitting in Carter's direction, Kelce made it clear who he felt was at fault for the ordeal.
"And the truth shall set you free," Kelce wrote on X.
Prescott said after the game that he was trying to spit on the ground over his offensive lineman's shoulders as the Cowboys got into their first huddle of the game. It happened to be in the direction of Carter, prompting the reaction.
"I'm pretty sure he knows that I didn't try to spit on him or wasn't even aiming to spit on him," Prescott said. "So something that's probably going to get a lot of coverage and a lot of attention. ... Unfortunate circumstances."
Carter even took accountability for the incident, essentially ending any speculation that Prescott was at fault.
MORE: Cowboys' Mazi Smith ripped by Cris Collinsworth for being healthy scratch
"It's a mistake that happened on my side, and it won't happen again," Carter said postgame.
It's safe to say that this storyline will continue to be talked about when the Cowboys and Eagles meet again in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc