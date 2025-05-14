NFL schedule leak 2025: Cowboys rumored to play 5 primetime games
In a matter of hours, the official 2025 NFL schedule will be released. In the meantime, we are stuck sifting through rumors and confirmed reports as leaks flood NFL circles. For the Dallas Cowboys, some reputable rumors have made the rounds that indicate a national audience will be seeing plenty of the 'Boys throughout the year.
Dallas opens the season in primetime against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the league's regular season opener. That has already been confirmed.
The NFL also confirmed the Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving and travel to D.C. on Christmas Day to face the division rival Washington Commanders. Neither of those is considered a primetime game, but Dallas will still have plenty.
MORE: NFL schedule leak 2025: Full Dallas Cowboys' 2025 schedule
According to the schedule leaks, the Cowboys will be playing five games in primetime this season, including the season opener.
Other primetime games are rumored to include:
Week 1: at Philadelphia Eagles -- NFL season opener on Thursday night
Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals -- Monday Night Football
Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders -- Monday Night Football
Week 14: at Detroit Lions -- Thursday Night Football
Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings -- Sunday Night Football
Buckle up, because we are in for an entertaining season.
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but his old team is
Cowboys legend has shockingly bold claim about team's 2025 NFL season
Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc