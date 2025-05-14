NFL schedule leak 2025: Full Dallas Cowboys' 2025 schedule
Are you ready for some football? It's NFL schedule release day, and throughout the past 12 hours, timelines have been flooded with leaks, rumors, and official reports regarding the Dallas Cowboys' schedule for the 2025 season.
We already knew that the Cowboys would be suiting up in the first game of the season against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but now we have a complete picture of how the upcoming year will look for Big D.
Ahead of the official release, Cowboys insiders Zach Wolchuk and Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan shared the full schedule for the 2025 season, according to the information they gathered.
MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
If the schedule proves to be true, the Cowboys will have five primetime games, including the NFL regular season opener, games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and a Week 10 bye week, followed by a brutal four-game stretch in the second half of the season.
HOME GAMES in BOLD, kickoff times TBD
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET
WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers
WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 10: BYE WEEK
WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 12 through Week 16 will be brutal for Dallas, but it will tell a lot about what the team is made of as it hopefully gears up for a postseason run.
MORE: Cowboys' bye week comes at favorable time during 2025 NFL season
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but his old team is
Cowboys legend has shockingly bold claim about team's 2025 NFL season
Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc