NFL schedule leak 2025: Full Dallas Cowboys' 2025 schedule

Ahead of the official 2025 NFL schedule release, the Dallas Cowboys' regular season schedule is rumored to have been leaked.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Are you ready for some football? It's NFL schedule release day, and throughout the past 12 hours, timelines have been flooded with leaks, rumors, and official reports regarding the Dallas Cowboys' schedule for the 2025 season.

We already knew that the Cowboys would be suiting up in the first game of the season against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but now we have a complete picture of how the upcoming year will look for Big D.

Ahead of the official release, Cowboys insiders Zach Wolchuk and Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan shared the full schedule for the 2025 season, according to the information they gathered.

MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?

If the schedule proves to be true, the Cowboys will have five primetime games, including the NFL regular season opener, games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and a Week 10 bye week, followed by a brutal four-game stretch in the second half of the season.

HOME GAMES in BOLD, kickoff times TBD

WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET

WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Washington Commanders.

WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 10: BYE WEEK

WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys stars DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after a Thanksgiving win over the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys stars DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after a Thanksgiving win over the Washington Commanders.

WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.

Week 12 through Week 16 will be brutal for Dallas, but it will tell a lot about what the team is made of as it hopefully gears up for a postseason run.

MORE: Cowboys' bye week comes at favorable time during 2025 NFL season

The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.

